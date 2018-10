Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) has gained ground in the newest poll from Quinnipiac University. He’s now down 5 points (51-46) from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) as opposed to his 9-point deficit (54-45) just three weeks ago.

Per Quinnipiac, Cruz is holding on to his lead due to his gender advantage: he is winning handily with men, while O’Rourke only has a modest edge with women.

Read the details of the newest poll here: