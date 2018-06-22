New WH Proposal Could Nix Pruitt’s $3.5 Million Security Detail

A new security measure included in the White House’s latest attempt to reorganize the federal government could do away with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s controversial, multi-million dollar around-the-clock security detail, ABC News reported.

The new proposal assigns the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) to provide security for executive branch officials, “rather than employing separate protective details with separate resources and authorities,” the proposal said. The measure would make the USMS responsible for protecting the heads of the Departments of Labor, Energy, Commerce, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, the Interior, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

U.S. Marshals already provide security services for federal judges and administration officials like Education Department Secretary Betsy Devos and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to ABC.

The move could save the White House millions, especially if Pruitt is forced to comply.

The EPA administrator has been embroiled in ethical scandals non-stop in recent months, particularly for conduct related to his excessive spending habits. In just his first year, Pruitt has spent $3.5 million on his around-the-clock security detail, which the EPA claims he needs because of the unprecedented amount of of threats he’s received against his personal safety, like people yelling swear words at him in airports.