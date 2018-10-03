New Poll: After Hearing, Blasey Ford Seen As More Credible Than Kavanaugh

The percentage of people who believe Christine Blasey Ford is telling the truth about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault of her increased after Thursday’s Senate Judiciary hearing, according to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Wednesday.

Before Thursday’s hearing, 32 percent believed Blasey Ford was telling the truth, compared to 26 who believed Kavanaugh’s denial of the allegations and 42 who were unsure. That polling was conducted Sept. 22 through 24, before the Sept. 27 hearing.

After Thursday’s hearing — the poll was conducted on Monday — 45 percent believed Blasey Ford, compared to 33 percent who believed Kavanaugh and 22 percent who were unsure.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, per NPR, was based on interviews with 1,183 adults, 996 of them registered voters. The margin of error is 3.8 overall and 4.2 among registered voters.

See a breakdown of the results by demographic below: