Mueller Files New Charges In Case Against Manafort And Gates

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team filed new charges in the case against former Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, though the filing is under seal, leaving the details unclear, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The sealed charges did not appear in the online docket for the case, but the paper docket at the courthouse in Washington, D.C. showed that filing was a new charging document, according to Politico. It’s not clear when Mueller’s team filed the new charging document or what the document contains.

The filing came after Mueller’s team told the court that they had new evidence about bank fraud committed by Manafort.

The new charging document also comes as Gates has been working to change his legal team, sparking speculation that he is working on a plea deal with Mueller’s team. The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that Gates plans to plead guilty soon and to cooperate with prosecutors as they pursue Manafort.