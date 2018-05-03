NBC News: Feds Tapped Michael Cohen’s Phones

Federal investigators have tapped the phone lines of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NBC News reported Thursday, citing two unnamed people “with knowledge of the legal proceedings involving Cohen.”

The investigators, the report said, intercepted at least one call between Cohen and the White House.

Trump called Cohen “days after the raid,” according to the report, at which point his lawyer Rudy Giuliani advised him not to call his lawyer again out of concern about wiretaps.

The news comes after Giuliani admitted in multiple interviews Wednesday and Thursday that Trump paid Cohen back for the hush money payment Cohen sent to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. That payment is one focus of investigators, who raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room early last month.

NBC News reported that Cohen’s phones were tapped “in the weeks leading up to” those raids.

The Washington Post’s Robert Costa, speaking to MSNBC soon after the NBC News report broke, said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reacted angrily and defiantly to the news in a phone call.

Giuliani, Costa said, “has not been informed about the wiretaps by the federal investigators.” The former New York City mayor argued that Trump should have been notified of any wiretap, Costa said.

“He sounded very unhappy when I read him the NBC News report,” Costa said of Giuliani. “I could hear his voice change immediately from being kind of friendly to saying ’this is government misconduct if true.’”

Giuliani, Costa said, was about to talk to Trump about the new report “to figure out what’s going on.”

“And he said that this could lead to a real evisceration, in his words, of attorney/client privilege, if an attorney was being wiretapped,” Costa said. “So an angry reaction, defiant reaction from the former New York mayor.”

Read NBC News’ full report here.

This post has been updated.