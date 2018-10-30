Latest
35 mins ago
Report: Bannon Questioned In Mueller Probe Of Stone’s Alleged Wikileaks Ties
37 mins ago
DeSantis: Birthright Citizenship Is ‘A Questionable Policy,’ ‘Almost An Enticement’
on July 24, 2013 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Echoing Gunman’s Rhetoric, Gaffney Says Soros & HIAS Aren’t Victims Of Anti-Semitism
livewire 2018 Elections

NBC/Marist Poll: Blackburn 5 Points Ahead Of Bredesen Among Likely Voters

By
October 30, 2018 5:20 pm

A new NBC News/ Marist poll released Tuesday has Tennessee Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn leading her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen by 5 points among likely voters, 51 to 46 percent. That’s a change from a poll conducted between Aug. 25 and 28, which found Bredesen ahead 48 to 46 percent among likely voters.

The poll released Tuesday, per NBC News, was conducted Oct. 23-27. It has a margin of error of 5.7 percentage points among 479 likely voters polled, and 4 percent among all adults. Respondents were reached on landline and cell phones.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: