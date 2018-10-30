NBC/Marist Poll: Blackburn 5 Points Ahead Of Bredesen Among Likely Voters

A new NBC News/ Marist poll released Tuesday has Tennessee Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn leading her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen by 5 points among likely voters, 51 to 46 percent. That’s a change from a poll conducted between Aug. 25 and 28, which found Bredesen ahead 48 to 46 percent among likely voters.

The poll released Tuesday, per NBC News, was conducted Oct. 23-27. It has a margin of error of 5.7 percentage points among 479 likely voters polled, and 4 percent among all adults. Respondents were reached on landline and cell phones.