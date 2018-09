President Donald Trump is rebranding NAFTA as the USMC pact—for U.S., Mexico and Canada—though he’s still threatening to ditch the “C” if Canada doesn’t bend to his wishes.

According to a Thursday Wall Street Journal report, Trump announced his rebranding plan and voiced his complaints with Canada at a dinner with supporters where corporate executives and donors could buy access to the President in a small meeting for $100,000 a head.