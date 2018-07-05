Mueller Taps More Prosecutors To Help With Growing Russia Probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller has tapped additional prosecutors to help with the Russia probe as his team of investigators face new court challenges, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Mueller has selected prosecutors from the Justice Department and the offices of U.S. attorneys, as well as FBI agents to help out, and, as Bloomberg noted, “hand off parts of his investigation eventually.” He’s reportedly tapped investigators from New York, Virginia, Pittsburgh and other places. Mueller already handed off part of the probe — into Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen — to the Southern District of New York.

Several current and former officials told Bloomberg that the staff expansion has nothing to do with politics and is spurred on by the increasingly unprecedented number of lawsuits against his probe.

Read Bloomberg’s full report here.