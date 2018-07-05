Latest
International rescuers team prepare walk in of a cave where a young soccer team and their coach are believed to be missing, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand.
Rescuers Race To Drain Water Inside Thai Cave Before Rains
Trump Plans To Meet With Putin One-On-One, Without Aides
White House Official Hints That Pruitt Is Finally On Thin Ice
Mueller Taps More Prosecutors To Help With Growing Russia Probe

By | July 5, 2018 7:20 am
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: Former FBI director Robert Mueller attends the ceremonial swearing-in of FBI Director James Comey at the FBI Headquarters October 28, 2013 in Washington, DC. Comey was officially sworn in as director of FBI on September 4 to succeed Mueller who had served as director for 12 years. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

Special counsel Robert Mueller has tapped additional prosecutors to help with the Russia probe as his team of investigators face new court challenges, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Mueller has selected prosecutors from the Justice Department and the offices of U.S. attorneys, as well as FBI agents to help out, and, as Bloomberg noted, “hand off parts of his investigation eventually.” He’s reportedly tapped investigators from New York, Virginia, Pittsburgh and other places. Mueller already handed off part of the probe — into Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen — to the Southern District of New York.  

Several current and former officials told Bloomberg that the staff expansion has nothing to do with politics and is spurred on by the increasingly unprecedented number of lawsuits against his probe.

Read Bloomberg’s full report here.

