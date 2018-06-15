Giuliani: Mueller Probe Could Get ‘Cleaned Up’ By Presidential Pardons

On the heels of Paul Manafort being sent to jail, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani hinted Friday that anyone convicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe may be spared by presidential pardons.

“When the whole thing is over, things might get cleaned up with some presidential pardons,” he told the New York Daily News.

His statement came mere hours after Manafort’s bail was revoked and he was ordered to stay in jail until his trial in September.

“I don’t understand the justification for putting him in jail,” Giuliani added to the Daily News. “You put a guy in jail if he’s trying to kill witnesses, not just talking to witnesses.”