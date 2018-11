Responding to the news that this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will feature historian Ron Chernow rather than a comedian, as is traditionally the case, Michelle Wolf, who lit up the stage in April, called the WHCA “cowards.”

The @whca are cowards. The media is complicit. And I couldn't be prouder. https://t.co/OOIFGuZ731 — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) November 19, 2018