President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner at the National Building Museum on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
42 mins ago
At Republican Conference, Trump Slams Clinton For Recent Statement On Women
on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Lawmakers Scramble To Pass Budget And Avoid Another Shutdown
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on the phone in the Oval Office of the White House June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
WaPo: Trump Ignored Advisers’ Warning Not To Congratulate Putin On Win
Fox News Host Asks Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer If He’s Politically Motivated

By | March 21, 2018 8:03 am

In his first interview on Fox News, Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the lawyer faced questions about possible political motivation.

Fox News’ Shannon Bream mentioned that Avenatti’s website notes that he worked for Democratic campaigns through an opposition research firm owned by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and asked Avenatti if his work for Daniels was politically motivated.

“Absolutely not,” Avenatti replied. “That was 20-25 years ago and is laughable that people are pointing to that as the reason behind this.”

Avenatti said that he hasn’t spoken to Emanuel since 2007.

“This is about a search for the truth. I don’t care if you’re on the right, the left, or in the center. You deserve to know the facts. That’s what this is about. Period,” he added.

Avenatti’s appearance on Fox News came a little over 24 hours after he called out the network for not requesting an interview with him.

Watch the Tuesday night interview via Fox News:

