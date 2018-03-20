Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer To Appear On Fox News Tuesday After Calling Out Network

Late update: Michael Avenatti will appear on “Fox News @ Night” with Shannon Bream during the 11 p.m. ET hour on Tuesday, a Fox spokesperson told TPM Tuesday afternoon.

Original story:

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, told MSNBC on Monday night that he has not received an interview request from Fox News.

“What is shocking to me is, I haven’t received a single request, not one, from Fox News,” Avenatti said on MSNBC’s “The Beat” after noting that he’s done interviews with a slew of news outlets. “They’ve reached out to me for copies of documents and things of that nature, and I’ve cooperated with them, just like I have with other networks, and I’ve been prompt in attending to their requests. But I haven’t received a single interview request, not one, from Fox News.”

Avenatti has regularly appeared on several cable news networks to discuss his client, the porn actress Stormy Daniels who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump.

Last week, Avenatti sat down for an interview with “The Josh Marshall Podcast.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment on Avenatti’s claims.

