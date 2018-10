Menendez Leads GOP Challenger 51-44 In Latest Quinnipiac Poll

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) leads Republican challenger and pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin by 7 points — 51 to 44 percent — in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, which was conducted Oct. 10-16. That’s a smaller lead than Menendez’s advantage in the last poll from the university, released Oct. 3, in which the senator lead Hugin 53-42.

The poll surveyed 873 likely New Jersey voters, in live interviews over landlines and cell phones, and had a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points, Quinnipiac said.