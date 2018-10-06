Melania Trump Says Kavanaugh Is ‘Highly Qualified For The Supreme Court’

First Lady Melania Trump expressed her support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court Saturday while in Egypt for her four-country tour of Africa.
When asked if she believes Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations, the First Lady replied, “I will move on that.”
First Lady Melania Trump discusses Kavanaugh while on trip to Egypt: “I think he’s highly qualified for the Supreme Court. I’m glad Dr. Ford was heard, I’m glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard," adding “I am against any type of abuse or violence” pic.twitter.com/V0XwAYWqne
