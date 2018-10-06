livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Melania Trump Says Kavanaugh Is ‘Highly Qualified For The Supreme Court’

By
October 6, 2018 10:12 am

First Lady Melania Trump expressed her support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court Saturday while in Egypt for her four-country tour of Africa.

When asked if she believes Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations, the First Lady replied, “I will move on that.”

