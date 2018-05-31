Melania Sends Snarky Tweet To Quiet Media ‘Working Overtime’ To Find Her

First lady Melania Trump, who has not been seen publicly in nearly three weeks, sent out a tweet Wednesday to assure the “speculating media” that she is healthy and working hard.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

Melania has been MIA since she checked into the hospital on May 13 for a kidney procedure. She and her office have been mostly mum since then, spawning speculation about the status of the low-profile first lady.