Melania Defends Her ‘Taste’ In Red Xmas Trees: They’re ‘Beautiful’ In Person

November 28, 2018 12:19 pm

First lady Melania Trump defended her “different taste” on Wednesday, following overwhelming Twitter uproar over her choice in decorating the White House with an ominous arrangement of red Christmas trees.

“We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste, I think they look fantastic,” she said of the trees that have sparked horror memes and “Nightmare Before Christmas” vibes. “In real life, they look even more beautiful.”

