McMaster Blasts Russia In His Last Speech As National Security Adviser

In his last public speech as national security adviser Tuesday night, H.R. McMaster offered harsh words for Russia and said that the U.S. and the rest of the international community have not been tough enough on Russia.

“We have failed to impose sufficient costs,” he said in a speech at the Atlantic Council.

He warned that Russia “has used old and new forms of aggression to undermine our open societies.” McMaster offered the examples of the use of a nerve agent to poison a former spy in Britain, allegedly carried out by Russia, and cyber attacks on the U.S.

McMaster noted that Trump expelled Russian diplomats in response to the nerve agent attack and said that the President has offered harsh words for Russia.

“Russian aggression is strengthening our resolve and our confidence,” McMaster said, but he added that the U.S. and its allies must do more to combat Russian threats.

McMaster’s comments came after Trump on Tuesday afternoon claimed that “nobody’s been tougher on Russia than” he has. The President also said that he may develop a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that it would be “a good thing.”