In a speech on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that sinking Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination would set an “un-American precedent.”

“Nobody is supposed to be guilty until proven innocent in this country. Nobody is supposed to be guilty until proven innocent in the United States of America. The Senate should not set a fundamentally un-American precedent here,” he said.

Watch here: