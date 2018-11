Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wished fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions well following his resignation and said he looked forward to “working with him in any future endeavors.”

New: A brief statement from Mitch McConnell on AG Sessions that doesn't touch on what comes next re: his replacement. pic.twitter.com/QsXtWD0Ehg — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 7, 2018