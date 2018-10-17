McConnell Says He’s Not Going To ‘End Up’ Shutting Down Gov’t Over Border Wall

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters Wednesday that he didn’t think Congress would “end up” shutting down the government over funding for the border wall, a break from comments he made earlier this week when he wouldn’t rule it out.

“The speaker and I are going to try to help the President get funding for a wall for a year,” he said, according to CNN. “Shutting down the government is something that’s widely disliked by virtually every American and I don’t think we’re going to do it.”

Trump has made it clear that he would be happy to shut down the government over border wall funding, but has lamented to reporters that he decided to sign Congress’ partial spending package in order to avoid a shutdown before midterms.