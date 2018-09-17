Latest
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

McConnell: Grassley Will Hold ‘Bipartisan Interviews’ With Ford And Kavanaugh

By
September 17, 2018 3:55 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday said he trusted Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to hold “bipartisan interviews” with both Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, following Ford’s public allegations of sexual harassment against Kavanaugh on Sunday. 

“I’m glad that Chairman Grassley is following standard practice and regular order, and he’s stated he plans to pursue this matter by the book, with bipartisan interviews of both Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford,” McConnell said from the Senate floor. “I have great confidence in Chairman Grassley and his ability to proceed through this process.”

McConnell also criticized Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) for not publicizing Ford’s allegations sooner, though Feinstein says she was honoring Ford’s wish to keep the allegations private.

