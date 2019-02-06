Mark Warner: It’s ‘Been An Awful Week For Virginia’

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) told NBC News that he was “disappointed” by the news coming out of his home state leadership this week, but stopped short of calling for state Attorney General Mark Herring’s resignation over the official’s admission that he wore black face in college. Warner said he hadn’t read Herring’s statement yet.

“This has been an awful week for Virginia,” he said, after joining Virginia colleagues in calling for Gov. Ralph Northam’s resignation earlier this week.