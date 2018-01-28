Latest
on November 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
57 mins ago
Graham: ‘I’ll Be Glad’ To Pass Legislation Shielding Mueller
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks as House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) looks on as speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan and House Republicans discussed the Amercian Health Care Act. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
GOP Rep. McCarthy: I Still Don’t Think We ‘Need’ Legislation To Shield Mueller
3 hours ago
Trump Attacks Jay-Z For Criticizing His Alleged ‘Sh*thole Countries’ Remark
livewire

WH Aide Says He’s ‘Not Aware’ Of Trump ‘Ever Intimating’ That He’d Fire Mueller

By | January 28, 2018 12:26 pm
on November 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short on Sunday said that he is “not aware” that President Donald Trump’s “ever” suggested that he would fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, though Trump reportedly tried to do so last year.

“I’m not aware of the President ever intimating that he wanted to fire Robert Mueller,” Short said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I’m not familiar in any conversation with the President ever intimating that he wanted to fire Robert Mueller.”

Short says that Trump has “been frustrated by this investigation.”

“He feels like there’s been millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars spent, and no evidence yet of collusion,” Short said. “The White House continues to cooperate in every manner providing any document that the special counsel has asked for.”

The New York Times on Thursday reported that Trump tried to fire Mueller last summer, but backed off when White House counsel Don McGahn said he would resign rather than fire the special counsel.

More Russia probe Coverage
View All