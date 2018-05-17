Latest
Report: Manfort’s Former Son-In-Law Reaches Plea Deal With DOJ

By | May 17, 2018 6:01 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort leaves the United States Court House after his indicement hearing in Washington, DC on October 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Keith Lane/Getty Images)
Keith Lane/Getty Images North America

Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law has reached a plea deal with the Justice Department regarding his own case that requires him to cooperate with other investigations, Reuters reported Thursday evening, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Jeffrey Yohai’s cooperation with other ongoing probes could impact special counsel Robert Mueller’s case against Manafort, who faces two indictments stemming from his political work in Ukraine.

CNN reported last year that Yohai gave federal investigators information and documents. It’s unclear what information he handed over, but investigators were looking for cooperation on their probe into Manafort’s Ukraine work, per CNN.

Yohai had been facing a separate investigation into his real estate dealings along with Manafort in New York and California.

In the plea agreement he reached earlier this year, Yohai pleaded guilty to misusing construction loan funds and to a charge related to overdrawing a bank account, according to Reuters.

