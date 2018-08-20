livewire The Manafort Trials

Manafort Attorney Optimistic: My Client Is ‘Feeling Really Good’

By | August 20, 2018 1:30 pm
Paul Manafort’s attorney waxed optimistic in chats with reporters on Monday as the jury holds its third day of deliberations in Manafort’s tax fraud case.

“He’s feeling really good,” Kevin Downing told reporters, referring to Manafort, as he made his way into the courthouse Monday morning. Later he told the press “I feel good, Mr. Manafort feels good.” 

