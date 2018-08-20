Manafort Attorney Optimistic: My Client Is ‘Feeling Really Good’

Paul Manafort’s attorney waxed optimistic in chats with reporters on Monday as the jury holds its third day of deliberations in Manafort’s tax fraud case.
“He’s feeling really good,” Kevin Downing told reporters, referring to Manafort, as he made his way into the courthouse Monday morning. Later he told the press “I feel good, Mr. Manafort feels good.”
The defense also said Manafort "appreciates" the president's public support in condemning the "disgusting witch hunt" trial https://t.co/eoSvOOdXir pic.twitter.com/T0VudWrNEf
