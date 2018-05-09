Longtime Trump Loyalist Leaving Comms Department To Work For Pompeo

Cliff Sims, a longtime Trump loyalist and special assistant to the President, will reportedly be the latest in a long line of staffers to depart the White House communications department, according to a Tuesday Politico report.

He will move to the State Department to act as a senior advisor to new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, per Politico.

Sims has been on team Trump since the campaign, frequently clashing with Republican-establishment types when he got to the White House, according to Politico. Despite the conflict, Sims has reportedly enjoyed job security in the tumultuous administration due to Trump’s affection for him and perception of him as a loyalist.