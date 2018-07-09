House Judiciary Subpoenas Lisa Page, FBI Lawyer Who Sent Anti-Trump Texts

Lisa Page — the FBI attorney who exchanged scathing texts critical of then-candidate Donald Trump with another FBI official, Peter Strzok — has been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary committee to appear in front of lawmakers for private questioning on Wednesday, a committee aide confirmed to TPM.

Her scheduled appearance Wednesday was previously reported by Bloomberg and CNN.

In a statement, Page’s lawyer Amy Jeffress said she had been “working with the Committee staff to arrange Lisa’s voluntary appearance” but that the “committees have not followed the normal process.”

Page is set to appear before the lawmakers the day before Strzok will testify publicly in front of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. Strzok previously sat for an 11-hour session of private questioning by lawmakers. His lawyers have accused lawmakers of “selectively leaking and misrepresenting” his private testimony, and have called upon lawmakers to release the transcript of the questioning.

Read the full Jeffress statement on Page’s cooperation below: