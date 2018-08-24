Lindsey Graham Thanks McCain’s Family For Supporting Senator Through Cancer

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Sen. John McCain’s closest friends on Capitol Hill, on Friday afternoon published several tweets acknowledging the support McCain has received from his family in deciding to end his cancer treatment.

I just want to acknowledge the continuing and abiding love, care, and dedication that Cindy McCain and the family are providing @SenJohnMcCain . — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 24, 2018

Cindy remains steadfast and is traveling every step of the way on this difficult journey with John. The love provided by Meghan and the McCain children to their father has been comforting to witness. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 24, 2018

The entire McCain clan is doing exactly what the McCains have done through generations — rise to the meet the challenge. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 24, 2018

In addition, John’s deeply loyal staff and devoted friends are pouring their hearts out and doing everything they can to make this burden bearable. John’s medical care providers represent the best of their profession. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 24, 2018