Oil Industry Wants Gov’t To Spend Billions To Protect It From Climate Change
Butina: Feds’ Baseless Honeypot Claims Fanned ‘Sexist And Misogynistic Flames’
Poll: 40 Percent Expect Trump’s Tariffs To Help The Economy
Lindsey Graham Thanks McCain’s Family For Supporting Senator Through Cancer

By
August 24, 2018 5:01 pm

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Sen. John McCain’s closest friends on Capitol Hill, on Friday afternoon published several tweets acknowledging the support McCain has received from his family in deciding to end his cancer treatment.

