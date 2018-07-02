Latest
livewire

Letters, Emails Reveal Pruitt’s Habitual Cozying Up To Big Industry Players

By | July 2, 2018 8:18 am
UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies during a Senate Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing in Dirksen Building on the proposed FY2019 budget for the EPA on May 16, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

In a flood of emails and snail-mail letters come to light as a result of the Sierra Club’s Freedom of Information Act requests, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s close relationships with many leaders of the industries his agency is tasked with regulating became evident.

In a detailed Sunday Washington Post report, multiple examples are revealed of industry officials asking for relaxed regulation and soon after getting corresponding rollbacks.

In addition, published in a string of tweets by a New York Times reporter, many old fashioned letters also show Pruitt’s propensity for rubbing shoulders with industry bigwigs. The thank you notes to oil and gas executives often feature handwritten scrawling from Pruitt in the corners.

On Saturday, news broke that the EPA’s chief ethics official is calling for multiple investigations into Pruitt’s conduct as head of the agency.

