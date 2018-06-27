Latest
livewire

Leonard Leo Praises Kennedy’s Tenure, Rulings On Conservative Issues

By | June 27, 2018 2:41 pm
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Leonard Leo, the outside adviser to President Trump for judicial nominations and the Executive Vice President of the Federalist Society, released a statement minutes after the announcement of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement praising his service and conservative rulings.

“[Kennedy] has cared deeply about the relationship between the Constitution and individual liberty, and played a key role in helping to shape the Supreme Court’s conservative jurisprudence in the areas of campaign finance and the First Amendment, gun rights and the Second Amendment, the separation of powers and federalism, and reasonable restrictions on abortion, such as the partial-birth abortion ban,” Leo said in the statement.

“I thank him for the sacrifices he and his family have made in more than three decades,” he concluded.

