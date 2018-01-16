Latest
MO Gov Accused Of Blackmail Dropped From Ads, Cancels Statewide Tax Tour 11 mins ago
 WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: Kirstjen Nielsen, nominee to be the next Secretary of the Homeland Security Department, is sworn in before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee November 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Nielsen, if confirmed, will fill the cabinet role formerly held by Gen. John Kelly, current White House Chief of Staff. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Senate Dems Grill DHS Chief On ‘Shithole’ Meeting With Trump 45 mins ago
 FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Sunday, in Cleveland. Republican Donald Trump announced a shakeup of his campaign leadership Wednesday, the latest sign of tumult in his bid for the White House as his poll numbers slip and only 82 days remain before the election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Judge Suggests Manafort-Gates Trial Won’t Start Until Fall 1 hour ago
livewire

WSJ: US Warned Kushner That Wendi Murdoch May Be Boosting Chinese Gov’t

By | January 16, 2018 7:09 am
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

U.S. counterintelligence officials told White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in early 2017 that Wendi Murdoch may be leveraging her relationship with him to help advance the interests of the Chinese government, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday night, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials were worried that Wendi Murdoch was lobbying for a Chinese garden at the National arboretum in Washington, D.C., according to the Wall Street Journal. The Obama administration originally backed the plans for the garden, but changed its stance over concerns that a tower planned for the garden could be used for surveillance, per the Wall Street Journal.

A spokesman for Murdoch told the Wall Street Journal that she is unaware of the FBI having concerns about her and has no knowledge of the planned garden.

The officials who delivered the warned to Kushner did not give him details about their concerns about Murdoch, the Journal reported. Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, was not present for the warning, according to the Journal. A spokesman for Kushner and Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the warning about Murdoch came as part of a “routine senior staff security briefing.”

Kushner and Trump have been friends with Murdoch for years. Wendi Murdoch used to be married to Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of News Corp.

Read the Wall Street Journal’s full report here.

More Livewire
View All