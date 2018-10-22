Latest
Kushner On Midterm Predictions: Don’t Bet Against ‘Black Swan’ Trump

By
October 22, 2018 11:09 am

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner called President Donald Trump a “black swan” on Monday — a reference to the shorthand term for unexpected and impactful events — after CNN’s Van Jones asked Kushner for his 2018 midterm elections predictions in an interview at “Citizen by CNN” festival.

“Are we going to beat you in the midterms?” Jones asked. “Democrats?”

“I don’t know, I mean, I see mixed data,” Kushner replied. “The data that we look at shows that it’s all about the turnout models. So I think people who have different turnout models will show different things, but one thing I’ve learned is I wouldn’t bet against Trump. He’s a black swan. He’s been a black swan all his life. And I just see, in politics and business, I just don’t like betting against him.”

