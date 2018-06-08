Krauthammer Tells Colleagues He Has Weeks To Live Due To Return Of Cancer

Pulitzer Prize-winning political columnist Charles Krauthammer revealed in a letter to colleagues on Friday that he has just weeks left to live due to the return of cancer.

Krauthammer had been off the air at Fox for months while he was in the hospital recovering from complications caused by surgery to remove an abdominal tumor.

In the letter, Krauthammer said that up until recently he had thought he would be able to return to his work as a columnist, author and political analyst for Fox News’ “Special Report” after he recovered from the surgery, which he described as a “long and hard fight with many setbacks.”

“However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly,” he said in the letter published by Fox News. “My doctors tells me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

Krauthammer graduated from Harvard Medical School in the 1970s and eventually changed career paths, veering into policy and then journalism. He won a Pulitzer for distinguished commentary in 1987 and joined Fox News as a political analyst a decade ago. In the letter, he thanked his colleagues the Washington Post, Fox and Crown Publishing.

“I leave this life with no regrets,” he wrote. “It was a wonderful life – full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”

Read the full letter, published by Fox, here.