Klobuchar: CBP Commissioner ‘Didn’t Even Mention’ 7-Year-Old’s Death During Hearing

According to Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan knew about 7-year-old Jakelin Caal’s death — just past midnight on Dec. 8 — in Border Patrol custody before McAleenan testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. But McAleenan never mentioned Caal during his testimony, on Dec. 11.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday that she wants answers on Caal’s death.
Sen. Klobuchar wants to know why the CBP commissioner didn't tell Congress about the death, while in Border Patrol custody, of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal.
"He didn't even mention that this had happened. Under law, they're supposed to tell Congress within 24 hours if someone dies." pic.twitter.com/w1ofdkwYNT
— Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) December 16, 2018