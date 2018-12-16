Klobuchar: CBP Commissioner ‘Didn’t Even Mention’ 7-Year-Old’s Death During Hearing

According to Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan knew about 7-year-old Jakelin Caal’s death — just past midnight on Dec. 8 — in Border Patrol custody before McAleenan testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. But McAleenan never mentioned Caal during his testimony, on Dec. 11.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday that she wants answers on Caal’s death.