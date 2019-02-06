Latest
2 mins ago
Clyburn Praises Abrams’ Speech, Adds That She Was ‘Auditioning For Senate’
11 mins ago
Pence Defends Shutdown: Never A Mistake To ‘Stand Up For What You Believe In’
Women members of Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., center, cheer after President Donald Trump acknowledges more women in Congress during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
22 mins ago
During SOTU, Trump Calls For An End To The ‘Resistance’
livewire

Amy Klobuchar Will Announce Her 2020 Plans In Minnesota On Sunday

By
February 6, 2019 8:20 am

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) plans to announce her decision on running for president in 2020 during an event in her home state on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a little cold, 20 degrees,” Klobuchar told MSNBC Tuesday. “Wear warm clothes. Maybe have, you know, little heat-warmers with you, but then you’ll find out my decision.”

Klobuchar tweeted about the upcoming event as well.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: