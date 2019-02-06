Amy Klobuchar Will Announce Her 2020 Plans In Minnesota On Sunday

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) plans to announce her decision on running for president in 2020 during an event in her home state on Sunday.
“It’s going to be a little cold, 20 degrees,” Klobuchar told MSNBC Tuesday. “Wear warm clothes. Maybe have, you know, little heat-warmers with you, but then you’ll find out my decision.”
Klobuchar tweeted about the upcoming event as well.
I’m making a big announcement on Sunday. Join me there: https://t.co/Hz91NGE8hB pic.twitter.com/7Yz1dgaa31
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 6, 2019