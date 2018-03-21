Latest
PA Gov Blasts ‘Undemocratic’ GOP Impeachment Bid Over Gerrymandering
SAN JOSE, CA - APRIL 18: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference on April 18, 2017 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The conference will explore Facebook's new technology initiatives and products. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Admits Errors In Light Of Data Breach Scandal
President Donald Trump holds a law enforcement roundtable on sanctuary cities, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Trump Defends Congratulating Putin: ‘Getting Along … Is A Good Thing’
DHS Secretary Insists She Has Support From Trump To Combat Russia Threat

By | March 21, 2018 11:25 am
AFP/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Wednesday morning that President Donald Trump has supported her efforts to prepare for and combat future election meddling by Russia.

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election security, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) asked Nielson whether she feels the White House has given her enough support to work with state and local officials on election security going forward.

“I do,” she responded.

Heinrich followed up to ask if it would be beneficial for President Donald Trump to recognize Russia’s election interference in 2016. In response, Nielson argued that Trump has acknowledged the meddling but that he has emphasized his belief that no votes were changed as a result.

