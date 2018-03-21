DHS Secretary Insists She Has Support From Trump To Combat Russia Threat

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Wednesday morning that President Donald Trump has supported her efforts to prepare for and combat future election meddling by Russia.

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election security, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) asked Nielson whether she feels the White House has given her enough support to work with state and local officials on election security going forward.

“I do,” she responded.

Heinrich followed up to ask if it would be beneficial for President Donald Trump to recognize Russia’s election interference in 2016. In response, Nielson argued that Trump has acknowledged the meddling but that he has emphasized his belief that no votes were changed as a result.