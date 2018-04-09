Kimmel Seeks To Put An End To His Twitter Feud With Sean Hannity

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a statement Sunday to put an end to his battle with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The feud started when Hannity blasted Kimmel for making fun of first lady Melania Trump in a recent Late Show segment and dredged up clips from “The Man Show,” a Comedy Central show Kimmel co-hosted that used sketches to mock a stereotypically boorish male perspective. In the tweets, Hannity labeled Kimmel “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” and #pervertkimmel.

In the days-long exchange, the men taunted each other about their shows’ ratings, bashed each other over their treatment of women, and used off-color jokes to accuse each other of toadying to either former President Barack Obama or President Donald Trump.