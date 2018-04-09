Kimmel Seeks To Put An End To His Twitter Feud With Sean Hannity

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a statement Sunday to put an end to his battle with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
re. @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/DMtWJTMsDU
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 8, 2018
The feud started when Hannity blasted Kimmel for making fun of first lady Melania Trump in a recent Late Show segment and dredged up clips from “The Man Show,” a Comedy Central show Kimmel co-hosted that used sketches to mock a stereotypically boorish male perspective. In the tweets, Hannity labeled Kimmel “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” and #pervertkimmel.
In the days-long exchange, the men taunted each other about their shows’ ratings, bashed each other over their treatment of women, and used off-color jokes to accuse each other of toadying to either former President Barack Obama or President Donald Trump.