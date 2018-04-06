Hannity Calls Kimmel ‘Harvey Weinstein Jr.’ In Twitter Storm

Fox News host Sean Hannity has spent the past two days calling late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” in tweets attached to clips of “The Man Show,” a Comedy Central show that went off the air in 2004.

“The Man Show” starred Kimmel and Adam Corolla and aired sketches meant to mock the stereotypically piggish male perspective with sketches and live shows. Hannity has shared two clips: one where Kimmel has an object in his pants and asks women to feel it and guess what it is, the other where he sports a large fake penis under his shorts and asks passing women to tell him if “size matters.”

Using the hashtag #pervertkimmel, Hannity has called on Kimmel to apologize. Kimmel responded by chastising Hannity for comparing the real-life sexual assaults by former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to the sketches, which Kimmel said involved only women who signed waivers agreeing to participate in the sketches.

I vote for whichever one best helps you trivialize the horrors of Harvey Weinstein by comparing them to televised comedy bits in which every woman was a willing participant who gladly signed a release https://t.co/6jlpRqtttY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

The feud between the two started after Kimmel showed a clip on his show Thursday where first lady Melania Trump’s Slovenian accent was exaggerated when she was reading to children at the White House Easter egg roll. Hannity accused Kimmel of “attacking” Trump.