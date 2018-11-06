Latest
on November 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Kim Davis, Who Refused Gay Couples Marriage Licenses, Appears To Have Lost

By
November 6, 2018 7:55 pm

Kim Davis appears to have lost her bid for re-election as clerk of Rowan County, Kentucky.

In 2015, Davis became a cause célèbre for conservative anti-gay activists when she was briefly jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex counties in her county, despite a federal judge’s order to do so.

