Kim Davis, Who Refused Gay Couples Marriage Licenses, Appears To Have Lost

Kim Davis appears to have lost her bid for re-election as clerk of Rowan County, Kentucky.

The clerk in Rowan County, Ky., became a folk hero to social conservatives after refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses. She trails Democrat Elwood Caudill by 54 to 46 percent, with 89 percent of precincts reporting — GOVERNING (@GOVERNING) November 7, 2018

In 2015, Davis became a cause célèbre for conservative anti-gay activists when she was briefly jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex counties in her county, despite a federal judge’s order to do so.