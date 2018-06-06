Conway Hints That Kelly Sadler Could Get Another Administration Job (VIDEO)

In a Wednesday interview on CNN, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that there are “other administration jobs open” to Kelly Sadler, the recently ousted White House staffer who mocked “dying” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in May.

“Kelly Sadler has been told there are administration jobs that fit with her skill set and her experience and that the rest is really her choice what she would like to do next,” Conway said.

Conway declined to say why Sadler left her job in the White House, which was first reported on Tuesday.

Sadler made headlines when her comments about McCain’s opposition to then-CIA director nominee Gina Haspel’s confirmation during an internal meeting leaked. Sadler reportedly said that McCain’s stance “doesn’t matter” since he’s “dying anyway.” The White House never denied or disavowed her comments.

Soon after, another inflammatory story came out that Sadler accused her boss, to her face, of being a leaker in front of President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Watch Conway’s interview on CNN below: