Kellyanne Conway: Democrats Are ‘So Bound By Their Reflexive Hate’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday accused Democrats of being “so bound by their reflexive hate” and claimed the reason they’re opposed to the White House’s immigration plan is because it takes “away a blunt instrument from the Democrats in the midterms.”

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” Tuesday morning, CNN host Chris Cuomo and Conway touched on a variety of topics related to Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Conway postured about first lady Melania Trump’s guest that evening— a police officer who adopted the baby of a heroin addict he found on the street.

She then used that to mock statements that Democrats are planning to make during the address on Tuesday. Many Democrats will reportedly wear black to protest the White House’s proposed immigration deal, which, among other things, seeks to end legal immigration systems like the Diversity Visa Lottery program and chain migration, which helps families of immigrants gain access to the U.S.

“They are so bound by their reflexive hate,” she said. “’Obstruct, resist, stop, don’t do it.’ That is not a message. That impedes democracy. Their biggest statement tonight is going to be the color of their clothing, they’re all going to wear black to what? Protest Harvey Weinstein? Or Bill Clinton?”

Cuomo cut her off to explain that it’s their way of protesting the White House’s immigration proposal, which does provide a path to citizenship for some so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the U.S. illegally as minors. Some Democrats are bringing family members of DACA recipients who were recently deported as a result of Trump’s decision to end DACA and pass the buck to Congress.

“Do you give him credit for trying? Do you acknowledge he’s taken away a blunt instrument for the Democrats in the midterms?” Conway asked.

“I hope that’s not why he’s doing it,” Cuomo said.

“No, no, but that’s why they’re opposing it,” Conway said of the Democrats. “He’s doing right by them, he’s doing right by human beings.”