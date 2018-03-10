Latest
on March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
8 hours ago
Pentagon’s Initial Plan For Trump’s Military Parade Doesn’t Include Tanks
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 19: Michael Cohen, a personal attorney for President Trump, and his lawyer Stephen Ryan, off camera, address the media in Hart Building after the Senate Intelligence Committee meeting to discuss Russian interference in the 2016 election was postponed on September 19, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
8 hours ago
Michael Cohen Attacks The Media Following Report On His Email Use
on February 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
13 hours ago
Trump Says Media Coverage Of Planned Talks With Kim Jong Un Is ‘FAKE’
livewire

NYT: Kelly Shut Down EPA Plan To Hold Debates Over Climate Science

By | March 10, 2018 10:44 am
John F. Kelly, White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump, was present for he Medal of Honor ceremony for former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan, U.S. Army in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, July 31, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

White House chief of staff John Kelly thwarted an effort by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to hold public debates challenging climate science, the New York Times reported Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the deliberations.

Pruitt proposed the debates last year, calling for a “red team, blue team” exercise that would evaluate the science behind climate change. Trump was interested in the idea, according to the New York Times.

However, Kelly and other officials opposed Pruitt’s idea and set out to quash the effort, per the New York Times. At a meeting in December, Kelly’s deputy at the time, Rick Dearborn, told officials at a White House meeting that Kelly considered the idea “dead,” and other aides in the meeting were also opposed to the debates, according to the New York Times.

Read the full New York Times report here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments