Kelly Walks Back Comment That Trump Is ‘Embarrassed’ By Mueller Probe

By | May 11, 2018 2:59 pm
AP

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is backpeddling on how he described President Donald Trump’s feelings about the Russia probe.

During an interview with NPR on Thursday evening, Kelly said Trump was “somewhat embarrassed, frankly” about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But he took it back on Friday.

After Trump’s announcement on drug price policy in the Rose Garden, Kelly told CNN that he was not doing an interview, but said “embarrassed” is not the word he word he wanted to use to describe the Russia probe. He told CNN “distracted” was a better descriptor.

 

