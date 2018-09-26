Latest
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Report: Kavanaugh Testified That He Didn’t Attend Parties Where Women Were Gang Raped

By
September 26, 2018 3:04 pm

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testified behind closed doors on Tuesday that he has never attended parties during which women were gang raped, according to a Wednesday Time report. 

He reportedly spoke to Judiciary Committee investigators under penalty of perjury.

That quiet testimony happened one day before Michael Avenatti’s client Julie Swetnick accused Kavanaugh of touching and trying to remove clothing from women without their consent, and at least being present when Swetnick herself was gang raped at a party. Per Swetnick, women were frequently incapacitated without their consent and gang raped at parties Kavanaugh attended as a high schooler.

Kavanaugh responded to the allegation through a White House statement Wednesday. “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” he said in the statement. “I don’t know who this is and this never happened,”

