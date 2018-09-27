Latest
Kavanaugh Apologizes To Klobuchar For Asking Her If She’s Ever Blacked Out

By
September 27, 2018 5:34 pm

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh apologized to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), after a break in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, for asking her earlier if she’d ever blacked out, during her time to question him.

“She asked me a question me at the end, and I responded by asking her a question, and I’m sorry I did that, this is a tough process, I’m sorry about that,” Kavanaugh said.

Klobuchar responded: “I appreciate that. I would like to add, when you have a parent that’s an alcoholic, you’re pretty careful about drinking.”

