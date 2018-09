Despite lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford objecting that Monday is far too early to hold a hearing over her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (and arbitrarily early, at that), Kavanaugh accepted the committee’s invitation on Thursday. CNN’s Kevin Liptak posted a copy of Kavanaugh’s letter:

Brett Kavanaugh tells Judiciary Committee in a letter "I will be there" at Monday's hearing pic.twitter.com/x8eu1mUn83 — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 20, 2018