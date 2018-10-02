Latest
attends the New York Times Schools for Tomorrow conference at New York Times Building on September 17, 2015 in New York City.
4 mins ago
NYT Regrets Assigning Writer Critical Of Kavanaugh To 1985 Bar Fight Story
Multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the UVA campus in Charlottesville on Friday, August 11, 2017. When met by counter protesters, some yelling "Black lives matter," tempers turned into violence. Multiple punches were thrown, pepper spray was sprayed and torches were used as weapons. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via USA TODAY NETWORK
31 mins ago
4 ‘Serial Rioters’ Arrested For Violence In Charlottesville Could Face Up To 10 Years
34 mins ago
Clinton Laughs At Kavanaugh’s Claim Of ‘Revenge On Behalf Of Clintons’
livewire 2018 Elections

Jason Kander Is Dropping Out Of Kansas City Mayor Race To Seek Treatment For PTSD

By
October 2, 2018 2:40 pm

Democratic Kansas City mayoral candidate Jason Kander, an Afghanistan veteran, has announced that he will be dropping out of the race to seek treatment for worsening PTSD symptoms.

“I’m done hiding this from myself and from the world,” he wrote in an open letter.
“When I wrote in my book that I was lucky to not have PTSD, I was just trying to convince myself. And I wasn’t sharing the full picture. I still have nightmares. I am depressed.”

Kander ran for and narrowly lost Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R-MO) Senate seat in 2016, becoming something of a political celebrity in the process. Since then, he has founded and run “Let America Vote,” an organization meant to combat voter disenfranchisement.

Read Kander’s full letter here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: