Jason Kander Is Dropping Out Of Kansas City Mayor Race To Seek Treatment For PTSD

Democratic Kansas City mayoral candidate Jason Kander, an Afghanistan veteran, has announced that he will be dropping out of the race to seek treatment for worsening PTSD symptoms.

“I’m done hiding this from myself and from the world,” he wrote in an open letter.

“When I wrote in my book that I was lucky to not have PTSD, I was just trying to convince myself. And I wasn’t sharing the full picture. I still have nightmares. I am depressed.”

Kander ran for and narrowly lost Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R-MO) Senate seat in 2016, becoming something of a political celebrity in the process. Since then, he has founded and run “Let America Vote,” an organization meant to combat voter disenfranchisement.

Read Kander’s full letter here.