Latest
8 mins ago
Committee Denies Blumenthal’s Call For Subpoena Of Mark Judge Before Vote
19 mins ago
‘Don’t Look Away From Me’: Sexual Assault Victims Confront Flake
32 mins ago
Jeff Flake Will Support Brett Kavanaugh
livewire

4 Judiciary Dems Walk Out Of Meeting After Kavanaugh Vote Scheduled For 1:30 PM ET

By
September 28, 2018 9:57 am

Five Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walked out of a meeting Friday morning after a vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Democrats vocally protested the move to schedule Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote. When Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) then turned to his opening remarks for the committee meeting, where there are other issues on the committee’s plate to consider, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) left the meeting.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: