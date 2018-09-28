4 Judiciary Dems Walk Out Of Meeting After Kavanaugh Vote Scheduled For 1:30 PM ET

Five Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walked out of a meeting Friday morning after a vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Democrats vocally protested the move to schedule Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote. When Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) then turned to his opening remarks for the committee meeting, where there are other issues on the committee’s plate to consider, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) left the meeting.