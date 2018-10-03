Judiciary Dems Accuse GOP Of False Tweet On Past Kavanaugh Background Checks

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday accused their Republican counterparts of broadcasting inaccurate information on a committee Twitter account controlled by the majority.

In a letter to committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Democrats on the committee — minus Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Chris Coons (D-DE) — said that “we are compelled to state for the record that there is information in the second post that is not accurate”:

Nowhere in any of these six FBI reports, which the committee has reviewed on a bipartisan basis, was there ever a whiff of ANY issue – at all – related in any way to inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse. 2/2 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 2, 2018

The Republican majority’s Twitter account defended the post with another tweet alleging “baseless innuendo” and “false smears” by Democrats:

Nothing in the tweet is inaccurate or misleading. The committee stands by its statement, which is completely truthful. More baseless innuendo and more false smears from Senate Democrats. https://t.co/x7VUEKnFRV — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 3, 2018

Read the Democrats’ letter below: