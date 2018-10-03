Latest
Judiciary Dems Accuse GOP Of False Tweet On Past Kavanaugh Background Checks

By
October 3, 2018 6:11 pm

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday accused their Republican counterparts of broadcasting inaccurate information on a committee Twitter account controlled by the majority.

In a letter to committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Democrats on the committee — minus Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Chris Coons (D-DE) — said that “we are compelled to state for the record that there is information in the second post that is not accurate”:

The Republican majority’s Twitter account defended the post with another tweet alleging “baseless innuendo” and “false smears” by Democrats:

Read the Democrats’ letter below:

