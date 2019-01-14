Latest
37 mins ago
Dems Want To Censure King, McConnell Says GOPer’s Comments Were ‘Unwelcome’
58 mins ago
What We Know About The 5 Meetings Between Trump And Putin
2 hours ago
Egg Breaks Record For Most-Liked Instagram Post
livewire Government Shutdown

Chef José Andrés Opening Up Kitchen In D.C. For Unpaid Federal Workers

By
January 14, 2019 12:48 pm

Chef José Andrés, who recently traveled to Puerto Rico to help provide meals in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, is setting up another kitchen in D.C., this time for unpaid federal workers.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: