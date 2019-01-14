Chef José Andrés Opening Up Kitchen In D.C. For Unpaid Federal Workers

Chef José Andrés, who recently traveled to Puerto Rico to help provide meals in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, is setting up another kitchen in D.C., this time for unpaid federal workers.

Big news! We will open a kitchen on Pennsylvania Ave this week to join private sector effort to feed federal employees during the shutdown. It’s only fair to feed Americans in need! #ChefsForFeds 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳🥘 Follow @WCKitchen for more details! pic.twitter.com/PRBtlaNug6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 14, 2019